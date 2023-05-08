Entertainment

‘Peak TV’ shows that defined the 2010s

May 8, 2023 9:22 am

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

The next installment of CNN’s Emmy-winning original series “Decades” is set to return Sunday with the “The 2010s.”

Its two-hour premiere covers the groundbreaking television of the “Peak TV” decade.

In a challenging task given the truly robust number of outstanding series, the CNN Entertainment team compiled a list of decade-defining scripted shows that best captured the zeitgeist.

Article continues after advertisement

One of the decade’s most influential and successful shows came not from a broadcaster or premium channel, but a basic-cable network – AMC – launching the zombie drama that inspired plenty of imitators as well as numerous spinoffs.

Indeed, after plodding into the next decade with multiple cast changes along the way, the show will live on, perhaps appropriately, in several new programs.

HBO’s big swing at fantasy soared through the entire decade in a manner akin to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and her dragon doing, well… you know what they did.

“Thrones” became one of HBO’s biggest shows of all time, inspiring a resurgence of content in the fantasy genre and breeding a number of “Thrones” spinoff series. Based on George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” book series, the weekly release of episodes prompted a return to appointment viewing, and the sprawling budget provided viewers with visually stunning hour-long episodes that felt truly cinematic.

“Thrones” still had issues – like the series finale and that Starbucks cup cameo – and the violence and nudity at times felt gratuitous, but the ensemble cast led by Clarke, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams swept viewers through an unforgettable eight seasons. (HBO and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

When “Scandal” debuted on ABC, it became the first network drama to present a Black female lead since the ’70s, with Kerry Washington as DC fixer Olivia Pope.

Creator Shonda Rhimes told CNN, “I really wanted to make shows that I wanted to watch.

I wanted to see shows that represented me, that represented the women I knew, that showed women in various stages of being competitive or angry or dark or joyful.

You wanted to see everything.” Because the series appeared on network television’s linear format, the cast was able to interact with their audience of “Gladiators” on social media while new episodes aired in real time in a way that enhanced both the viewing experience and expanded the overall buzz of the show.

Let’s also not forget about the seven glorious years where we got to watch Tony Goldwyn assert himself as dreamy president Fitzgerald Grant.

While it only aired for three seasons, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele’s “Key & Peele” had a lasting effect with the sketch comedy’s social commentary and satirization. “Key & Peele” tackled race, stereotypes and the polarizing political climate of the era with thoughtfulness and humor.

President Barack Obama even got in on their jokes by welcoming Key on the dais at the 2015 White House Correspondents’ Dinner to appear as his popular recurring character Luther, Obama’s “anger translator.”

Like “Broad City” and “Portlandia,” “Key & Peele” originated on the internet before expanding to a linear audience. Both men have since gone on more television and film success, with Peele winning a 2018 best original screenplay Oscar for “Get Out.”

Comparisons to “Sex and the City” aside, Lena Dunham’s unapologetic ode to being a 20-something New Yorker in the 2010s did more for body positivity and frank conversations about sexuality and “adulting” in the first two seasons than most shows hope to accomplish in their entire runs.

“Girls” also veritably launched the careers of two stars we’re more than happy to have around, namely Adam Driver and Allison Williams, who took her oft-disliked Marnie and ran with it in Jordan Peele’s brilliant “Get Out” (see above).

Quirky and cringey as the “Girls” sometimes were, the show never strayed from a gritty commitment to the often penny-pinching realities of urban millennial living, and also gave us the wonder that was Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet), the best “cruel drunk” out there.

Jenji Kohan’s “Orange Is the New Black” shattered tired stereotypes by lifting up stories about women of every age, size, race, sexual orientation and state of mental wellness, with critical commentary of the US justice system.

It produced many breakout stars, including Laverne Cox, Dascha Polanco and Danielle Brooks, who became the faces of a TV renaissance wherein more substantive stories about women of color were told.

Based on Piper Kerman’s memoir of the same name, “Orange” is also one of Netflix’s earliest forays into original content, and among the first to release full seasons at once, making “binge-watch” the new black.

As the full withdrawal effect from “Breaking Bad” kicked in after its explosive 2013 series finale, series creator Vince Gilligan satiated viewers’ appetites with “Better Call Saul.”

The legal drama was laden with cartel action and a slew of familiar characters as it followed the misadventures flawed lawyer Jimmy McGill, a.k.a. Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), and his romantic partner Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn).

The series bounced between the past, present and future of the “Breaking Bad” timeline as viewers learned how “Slippin’ Jimmy” evolved into Goodman, a beloved character who first appeared in “Breaking Bad.”

With “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul” and the continuation of Jesse Pinkman’s (Aaron Paul) story in the 2019 “El Camino” movie all appearing within the decade, the 2010s were dominated by Gilligan’s universe.

As aspiring actor Dev Shah, Aziz Ansari used his background (and his actual parents playing his parents on the series) to personalize the immigrant experience and make the point that even within varied cultures, many family dynamics and life experiences are shared.

“Isn’t it weird, all of us first generation kids, we have these amazing lives all because our parents made these crazy sacrifices.

Shouldn’t we find out more? Shouldn’t we at least try to thank them somehow?” Ansari as Dev asks in one episode. With “Master of None,” he does exactly that.

When it comes to “Peak TV,” few titles come close to Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” which arguably hasn’t even peaked yet (that fifth and final season is still coming). With homage and nostalgia that hearkens back to ’80s-era classics like “Stand By Me” and “Ghostbusters,” “Stranger Things” simultaneously feels new and fresh.

That same mix is mirrored in the impeccable casting, which features Winona Ryder in one of her best roles since coming onto the scene in 1988’s “Beetlejuice,” and Millie Bobby Brown as the still-mysterious, Jean Grey-like Eleven.

Each season has brought stellar actors into the Hawkins fold, from Season 2’s Max (the excellent Sadie Sink) to the best kid sister ever Erica (Priah Ferguson) to last season’s raucous Eddie (Joseph Quinn). Plus, let’s not forget that incredible title sequence with its synth-heavy instrumentation.

Issa Rae was one of the stars who successfully transitioned from YouTube to the small screen and we are all the better for it. Her hit HBO comedy “Insecure” is as authentically awkward as only someone struggling with adulthood can be.

While Rae’s character spent many seasons searching for romantic love, in the end we discover it is the love of her friends which really sustains her. With Rae’s unapologetic wit, “Insecure” is a celebration of Black female friendship.

She kept it real, and audiences responded with devotion and gratitude.

Featuring stupendous performances from Sandra Oh and Emmy-winner Jodie Comer, this engrossing series from Phoebe Waller-Bridge – the genius behind “Fleabag” (see below) – had viewers second and triple-guessing at every turn.

“Killing Eve” took the well-trodden spy thriller trope and turned it on its head with a fresh and fiendish female perspective. The show was also undeniably funny, giving Comer and Oh an ever-expanding playground in which to spar.

This groundbreaking FX series from Ryan Murphy explored New York’s ballroom scene at the height of the AIDS crisis in the ’80s. Beyond the glamour and vogueing and “tens across the board,” “Pose” is a show about love, compassion, acceptance, fearlessness and family.

The series helped usher in a new era of representation for transgender actors in entertainment.

“Pose” is lauded for its depiction of how the LGBTQ+ community remained resilient in the 1980s and 1990s, a theme that feels more topical than ever in the current political climate.

“Modern Family” (ABC) 2009 – 2020: With heart and humor, this sitcom broke stereotypes with aplomb, and had you belly laughing – and sometimes tearing – at every episode.

“Downton Abbey” (PBS) 2010 – 2015: PBS provided further evidence that TV success can come from all over with a very commercial hit in the form of this addictive upstairs/downstairs drama, chronicling the early 20th-century challenges of an aristocratic family and its army of servants.

“Homeland” (Showtime) 2011 – 2020: With cinematic scale, international intrigue and high-stakes drama, episodes of this edge-of-your-seat terrorism thriller were like weekly installments of the “Bourne” franchise. Claire Danes’s portrayal of CIA agent Carrie Mathison, was, like “Homeland” itself, powerful and INTENSE.

“Veep” (HBO) 2012 – 2019: Never has a sitcom more brutally (and, according to actual politicos, accurately) satirized US lobbying, campaigning and governing. Julia Louis-Dreyfus was hilarious as Vice President (and in Season 3) President Selina Meyer, but hail to the ultimate bagman Gary (played brilliantly by Tony Hale.)

“The Americans” (FX) 2013 – 2018: The Cold War received a fresh look from FX’s series about spies hiding in plain sight before the Berlin Wall came tumbling down, which burnished its reputation by doing what a lot of series can’t in its finale – namely, sticking the landing.

“Jane the Virgin” (The CW) 2014 – 2019: The CW dramedy captured just the right balance of romance, soapy drama and comedy with its telenovela-inspired story starring Gina Rodriguez as a young woman who gets accidentally artificially inseminated, and winds up caught between her boyfriend and the biological father.

“Black-ish” (ABC) 2014 – 2022: This series about a well-to-do Black family was not afraid to tackle real-life issues around race and class all while making us laugh.

“Mr. Robot” (USA) 2015 – 2019: Few shows encapsulated the paranoia and political apprehension of the decade better than USA’s twisty “Please tell me you’re seeing this too?” thriller, which made Rami Malek a star in the process.

“Fresh Off the Boat” (ABC) 2015 – 2020: An Asian American family’s move from a Chinatown neighborhood to Orlando, Florida proved to be a hilarious fish out of water series.

“The Crown” (Netflix) 2016 – 2023: As the real-life end drew near for Britain’s longest reining monarch, the late Queen Elizabeth II, viewers are taken back to the early days of the young queen’s ascension in “The Crown,” a dramatization of the personal and historical events that shaped her reign, providing plenty of internet fodder for royalists along the way.

“Fleabag” (Amazon) 2016 – 2019: Phoebe Waller-Bridge perfected what so many had failed to do before her sharp Amazon Prime series – breaking the fourth wall for cutting and insightful commentary on the scene at hand. Plus, the show’s wrenching back-and-forth between sidesplitting laughs and well-earned tears made it an instant classic.

Workshop addresses National Economic Summit findings

First Lady calls for more advocacy on cervical cancer

Fiji Airways teams up with Spartan Race

West-based schools to join "Recycling on the Go Program"

One millionth visitor expected this month

iTaukei businesses to fund the GCC meeting: Rabuka

Plans to develop living museum in Navilaca

Retired nurses rejoin Ministry

Fiji recognizes potential of youth: Ratu Wiliame

Minister visits RSE workers in NZ

Tourism industry thriving, says Gavoka

Texas mall shooting prompts Biden to renew call for gun control

Barack Obama goes to work for new Netflix docuseries

Jeremy Renner is sharing a new update

More than 1,600 evacuated from areas near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant - Russia-installed official

ISS advises Shell shareholders to vote against climate activist resolution

Russia steps up fight for Bakhmut, hopes to capture it soon, says Ukraine general

‘Peak TV’ shows that defined the 2010s

Migrants stranded on Chile-Peru border repatriated to Venezuela

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Wagner group appears to U-turn on Bakhmut withdrawal

Driver arrested after 7, including migrants, killed in Brownsville, Texas

Obstacles used as motivation for Super W Champs

Sivo hat-trick in Eels loss

Paris St Germain close on Ligue 1 title with 3-1 win at Troyes

Brumbies move to second

Osimhen penalty earns champions Napoli 1-0 win over Fiorentina

Arsenal win 2-0 at Newcastle to stay in title hunt

De Gea error gifts West Ham 1-0 win over Manchester United

Bula magic late helps Wests Tigers to gritty win

Taulagi works his wizardry as Cowboys upset Roosters

Foran fires as Titans see off Sivo-inspired Eels

Super W champions back home

Tens of thousands join protests

Byrne impressed with Rakuro

27-year-old dies in hit and run accident

Prasad reigns in Chess championship

Lautoka falls in Navua

More investment in the tourism sector

Eight arrested for drunk driving

Captain Cook invests in new cruise ship

Anthony Davis, Lakers paste Warriors by 30 in Game 3

Navilaca to be declared peace village

Teen charged over death of boy

Woman allegedly found with hard drugs

‘Silo’ explores a dystopian world

At least 9 people shot at Texas mall, shooter killed by police

Dozens dead as ethnic clashes grip Indian state

ADB’s continued support needed more than ever: Prasad

Man charged for allegedly raping daughter

Hit kids’ TV show ‘Bluey’ edits out scene

We had to put more than 100%: Lomani

Double for Radradra

FNU Council Chair removed

Man City four points clear

Man to front court for alleged scam

President attends King Charles coronation

Rodrygo double fires Real Madrid to Spanish Cup final

Sabalenka beats world number one Swiatek to win Madrid title

Sabha looks forward to the Girmit conference

Miami champion Kvitova withdraws from Italian Open

Mage wins Kentucky Derby, seven horse deaths being investigated

PM congratulates Fijiana Drua

No one asked to see Chris Pratt’s toe

Drua back in top eight

Heat too strong for Knicks in Game 3

King Charles III crowned in ceremony blending history and change

Flying Fijiana Drua lift Super W title again

Rewa wins Lee and Koi Cup

Rabbitohs' magic men all class in win over Storm

More intervention needed to tackle HIV

New PRB board considers ending illegal activities

Waratahs leapfrog Reds with super derby win

King Charles and Queen Camilla crowned in historic ceremony

Man City climb four points clear of Arsenal in title race

Vast job opportunities for new lawyers

Bayern snatch 2-1 win at Werder

Salah strike fires Liverpool to 1-0 win

Inter grab 2-0 win at Roma

New cult hero emerges as Dolphins salute in Bennett's 900th

Western Force feel the sting in the Crusaders' tail

Panthers overcome brave Warriors in bruising encounter

Fire and floods across western Canada force evacuations

Hurricanes fall to strong sailing Drua in Suva

RKS wins U19 title

FCEF calls for review of certain laws

Sherman named new head coach

WTO calls for multilateral cooperation

Labasa wins on home soil

President holds bilateral meeting with Singapore counterpart

Jayson Tatum powers Celtics to Game 3 win over Sixers

Devin Booker pours in 47 as Suns top Nuggets in Game 3

New multi-million dollar police station now operational

Director Damien Chazelle to head Venice Film Festival

Former stars wish Fijiana Drua well

King Charles and royals greet well-wishers ahead of coronation

MGM Dragons create history

Accident claims life of Nadi man

Fiji celebrates World Red Cross day

Fiji’s human trafficking methodology on par: UNODC

I am fit and healthy: Rabuka

Krishna inspires kids at league launch

Young generation need to be aware of past events

Opera singer Yende 'too excited to be nervous'

Eels down Dragons in FSSRL U15 final

Serbia's Mladenovic banned for three months after Polish Cup final mayhem

Birthday boy Alcaraz beats Coric to reach Madrid final

Louis Vuitton dazzles luxury-seeking Seoul with first pre-fall show

Drua ready to sail through Hurricane

We want to play our type of rugby: Tawake

Security collaboration between Fiji and China hangs

International negotiations critical: Ali

UK counts down to King's historic coronation

WHO says Covid-19 is no longer a global health emergency

Pacific Specialist Healthcare to open this month

Former Suva and Rewa football stars meet

Cobbo grabs three as Broncos blitz Sea Eagles

Points aplenty as Raiders edge past Bulldogs

Preserving culture important: Prasad

Messi apologizes to PSG for Saudi Arabia trip

McKenzie shines in Chiefs win

MOU to help disadvantaged children

John Mulaney had me in stitches

Young set for Super W final

Cells need upgrade says Tikoduadua

Radradra, Koroibete and Folau to feature for World XV

Fiji faces midwives shortage

Navuda heads the new PRB board

Rabuka and Khan impress in U20 tour

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya return to Arrakis

More concessional resources needed to support recovery: Prasad

Klay Thompson grabs spotlight as Warriors even series with Lakers

National Girmit Day dedicated for remembrance

Ten Hag urges Man Utd to be more clinical

Pacific Specialist Hospital a first for Fiji

Maria Menounos reveals pancreatic cancer

Jamie Foxx shares his gratitude

Support for writers on strike

Drua home game videos gave us goosebumps: Savea

Injury worries for Silktails

Fiji FA to launch talent development league

UCI to reopen talks on transgender policy after Killips' win in New Mexico

Tikoduadua calls for review of Police Standing Orders

Drew Barrymore steps down from hosting MTV Movie & TV Awards

DPP decides no charges

Russia to launch Friendship Games after 40-year gap

Increasing VAT to 15% is too high: Rabuka

Heavy fighting in Khartoum; Sudan's children caught in conflict, UN says

Fiji Council of Churches supports legislation review

Bridge guarantees better access

Chand recalls tales of grandfather

FHRADC raises concerns over treatment of accused persons

Sons of Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' deny trafficking fentanyl in rare letter

Jury finds Ed Sheeran did not infringe in copyright case

Marcos says U.S. access to Philippines bases not meant for 'offensive action'

Ministry confiscates illegal pesticides

India seeks more closer ties with Fiji

Carrie Fisher receives posthumous star

Ministry calls for support

New $9.8m bridge opens in Rakiraki

Jurors at rape trial hear Trump defend lewd 'Grab 'em' remarks in new video

Jury convicts Proud Boys members of seditious conspiracy in US Capitol attack

Epstein accuser suing JPMorgan seeks to disqualify bank's law firm

U.S. Congress gears up for immigration overhaul as Title 42 ends

'Guardians' Vol. 3, a bittersweet goodbye

Russia says U.S. was behind Kremlin drone attack, drawing quick denial

Bigger challenge for Drua

Spalletti dedicates Napoli's championship to fans who waited 33 years

Late MacAllister penalty gives Brighton 1-0 win over Manchester United

Rockies rally to upend Brewers

Ministries tasked with right-sizing plan

Male names Super W final lineup

We’re not just playing a school: RKS

Shared responsibility needed to tackle HIV crisis: Ram

Napoli crowned Serie A champions following draw at Udinese

Man City face Leeds with points vital for very different reasons

Streaming giants under the microscope

Dominant Sabalenka ends Sakkari's run to reach Madrid final

Minister denies interfering in criminal investigations

Efforts of Girmitiyas turned Fiji into what it is today: Prasad

NFL investigated by two US states over sex bias, harassment claims

Social protection system to be improved

TCTS remained high last year

PRF proposes recycling educational priorities in the national budget

Backstreet Boys arrive in India for their Mumbai show tomorrow

Explosions heard in Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities: authorities

Fiji urged to uphold one-China principle

Be free to do your work: PM

Post Fiji blames COVID-19 for missing mail

From US to London, royal super fan makes 'once-in-a-lifetime' coronation pilgrimage

Cane farmer grateful for SRIF's assistance

Girmityas played a vital role in the education sector

Nine killed in planned attack at Serbian school by 13-year-old boy

Leawere, Naholo and Rayasi named for Hurricanes

Respect courtroom etiquette: Temo

From 'Rottweiler' to queen - the reinvention of King Charles' wife Camilla

Challenging pool for Labasa women

Jawan postponed; to now release on June 29 instead of June 2

India to form committee to examine problems same-sex couples face

Griner embraces growing platform at Met Gala

Prasad urges Indonesian support