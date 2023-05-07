No one asked to see Chris Pratt’s toe

[Source: CNN Entertainment]
Chris Pratt has upset some on the internet by showing off his toe.
The “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” star recently posted a picture of one of his toes, writing it was his “Met Gala look.”
The close-up of his toenail, which looks a bit worn, caused his own wife Katherine Schwarzenegger to comment, “LITERALLY called 911 @footnanny and have temporarily muted this account for the sake of my well being.”
Pratt’s mother-in-law Maria Shriver wrote, “What is this?”
Director James Gunn commented, “Lil Nas X wore it better.”
One person offered some advice, writing, “It’s not too late to delete this.”
“Chris Pratt’s toenail was not what I expected to see when opening insta, but I sure can’t unsee it,” another person wrote.
Playing off his role in “Guardians,” one commenter suggested the Marvel group help.
“You want a toe, I can get you a toe,” they quipped. “You need the guardians of Podiatry.”