Killing Eve’s deadly cat-and-mouse game enters last season

Killing Eve, starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, is among the well-received programs produced by Woodward Gentle, among them The Durrells and Any Human Heart.

It’s the first one she’s done primarily led by women in front of and behind the camera.

Killing Eve stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer say the spy thriller’s fourth and final season quickly makes clear that their characters have changed.

But Eve, Villanelle and viewers should prepare for “how much more personal it is” as the hit series unspools to its eight-episode conclusion, said executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle.

“This is going to be a bigger journey than they’ve been on in any other season, and more emotionally charged,” said Woodward Gentle, who has guided Killing Eve throughout its successful run.