Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Heard giving 'performance of her life'

Lawyers for Johnny Depp branded Amber Heard a liar, “obsessed” with her image, in opening arguments of the defamation trial between the former spouses.

The case was brought after an article by Heard in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse.

But Heard’s team claimed Depp brought her to court simply to “destroy her”.

Depp, 58, has denied any abuse and has sued his ex-wife for $50m (£38m).

Hordes of fans have already gathered outside the Virginia courthouse for the trial, expected to last up to seven weeks.

At issue in the trial is Heard’s 2018 opinion piece in the Washington Post, describing herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”. Depp has sued, claiming the article – which does not mention him by name – is defamatory and derailed his career.

Heard has in turn, sued him, with a $100m counterclaim.

Beginning a day of opening arguments, Camille Vasquez, a lawyer for Depp, told jurors Heard had been the aggressor throughout the star’s relationship.

“She would berate him, scream at him. He would just retreat,” Ms Vasquez said.

Heard concocted a role for herself as a victim, Ms Vasquez said, once Depp had asked her for a divorce in an attempt to “avoid humiliation”.