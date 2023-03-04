Guns N' Roses and Arctic Monkeys to headline Glastonbury along with Elton John

Sir Elton John speaks to members of the media about the impact of U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) over the last 20 years, in Johannesburg, South Africa, February 23, 2023. [Source: Reuters]

Guns N’ Roses and Arctic Monkeys will join Elton John as headliners at the Glastonbury Festival in June, organisers said on Friday, drawing attention to the largely male line-up of its biggest performers this year.

The festival’s official poster gave U.S. rapper Lizzo joint headline billing but she was the lone, high-profile female performer among the main acts this year.

Rapper Lil Nas X and British folk singer Yusuf/Cat Stevens will perform at Worthy Farm in southern England, alongside Fatboy Slim, Blondie, Nigerian singer Wizkid and dozens of other performers, many of whom not yet been announced.

Organiser Emily Eavis, daughter of Michael Eavis who founded the festival on the family farm in 1970, said the music industry should invest in more female musicians to create future headliners.