Entertainer Les Dennis completes line-up

Les Dennis. [Source: BBC Entertainment]

Actor and entertainer Les Dennis is the 15th and final celebrity contestant to be announced for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

He said he was “thrilled” to join the show, as his 70th birthday approaches.

He will join Annabel Croft, Nigel Harman, Bobby Brazier, Jody Cundy, Zara McDermott, Ellie Leach, Nikita Kanda, Adam Thomas and Eddie Kadi on the show.

Article continues after advertisement

Angela Rippon, Layton Williams, Angela Scanlon, Amanda Abbington and Krishnan Guru-Murthy will also appear.

Dennis, whose career spans more than 50 years, was host of ITV’s Family Fortunes for 16 years.

He has also had roles in ITV’s Coronation Street, Extras and Death in Paradise; and has appeared on stage with the Royal Shakespeare Company, the English National Opera, and in such plays and musicals as Hairspray, Legally Blonde The Musical and 42nd Street.

This year’s series will arrive on screens in the autumn and will be judged by Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.