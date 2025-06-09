Emmy Awards highlights: Tramell Tillman, Colbert wins

"Severance” star Tramell Tillman became the first Black actor to win in his category [Source: AP]

Tramell Tillman is the first Black man to win an Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role in “Severance.”

Tillman spoke backstage Sunday about the “beautiful work” that scores of Black actors have done before him, including the late Andre Braugher and Michael K. Williams.

“I’ve been taken by their work for years and I’ve borrowed from them, so I’m just honored to be in the class,” Tillman said.

Tillman, 40, thanked his mother in his acceptance speech, who he told reporters backstage “was there for me when no one else was and when no one else could be. There’s nothing like a mother’s love.”

His win brought a total of eight Emmy awards for ” Severance,” which led nominations this year with a total of 27 nods. Britt Lower also took home best lead actress in a drama for the show. The Apple TV+ thriller series, centers on an office where workers’ memories are surgically divided between their work and personal lives.

Tillman plays Seth Milchick, the floor manager who is considered one of the show’s main antagonists, given his loyalty to the company, Lumon.

The Emmy Awards weren’t all about Seth Rogen walking up the aisle in his burnt brown tux to collect yet another award.

It just sometimes seemed that way.

Rogen’s “The Studio” won a total of 13 Emmys, breaking the all-time record for most wins for a comedy series.

Rogen himself won four, tying the record for most Emmys won by a single individual in one night.

“I’m legitimately embarrassed,” Rogen admitted at one point.

But behind the undeniable march of “The Studio” were some other pieces of Emmy history.

The youngest male actor ever was crowned for the series “Adolescence”.

