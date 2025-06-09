Disney investors seek clarity on Kimmel's suspension

Jimmy Kimmel. [Photo Credit: AP Photo]

Several investors in Walt Disney (DIS.N), opens new tab on Wednesday asked the media giant to share documents about its decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel’s show last week for inspection.

Kimmel returned to the air Tuesday night, six days after his remarks about the accused killer of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk provoked social media outrage and pressure from the Trump administration.

In a letter to the company, lawyers for the American Federation of Teachers, U.S. labor federation AFL-CIO, and Reporters Without Borders requested Disney to turn over records related to Kimmel’s suspension.

The demand seeks to probe potential wrongdoing, mismanagement and fiduciary breaches by the Disney board and its leadership, according to the letter.

The shareholders are pushing for documents, including materials that estimate the potential impact of the suspension of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Disney’s revenue and agreements with affiliate networks Nexstar (NXST.O), opens new tab and Sinclair (SBGI.O), opens new tab, which refused to air the show.

The groups’ lawyers said they would sue for the records if Disney does not share the requested information within five business days.

Disney did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

ABC, the television network owned by Disney, said some 6.26 million viewers watched Kimmel as he used a mixture of humor and humility to address the remarks he made on September 15 that sparked controversy.

It was Kimmel’s highest-rated episode in more than a decade, even though it did not air in about 23% of television households in the U.S. Nexstar and Sinclair both opted to keep the show off their combined 70 owned and operated ABC stations.

Semafor had earlier reported on the letter to Disney.

