Denzel Washington apologizes for spilling ‘Black Panther 3’ news

Denzel Washington may have spoken out of turn.

While promoting his new film, “Gladiator II,” the Oscar-winning actor had an interview with Australia’s “Today” show, where talked about his career and upcoming projects.

Washington said that at this point he is “only interested in working with the best” and dropped some news about what he’ll take on following his upcoming Broadway run in Shakespeare’s “Othello,” in which he’ll play the titular character.

Article continues after advertisement

Problem is Marvel had not yet officially announced a third film in the “Black Panther” franchise.

Washington addressed that during a recent appearance on Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, during which he referred to Coogler as “a genius.”

The esteemed actor also talked to Variety about his health journey. He recently made headlines when he shared that he gave up drinking.