Amitabh Bachchan begins shoot for Thalaivar 170 with Rajinikanth after 33 years

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram on Wednesday, igniting a wave of excitement among movie enthusiasts by sharing a captivating still from the first day of the film Thalaivar 170’s shoot.

In this remarkable moment, Amitabh Bachchan, who has enthralled audiences with his unparalleled acting prowess for decades, added a new chapter to his illustrious career.

Sharing a picture of himself, the caption on his Instagram post read, “Trying to magnify the moment .. !! First day of work after 33 years with THE THALAIVAR .. RAJINIKANTH sirrrrr.” This phrase set the internet ablaze, as fans and admirers eagerly awaited the opportunity to witness the iconic duo back on the silver screen. In the shared picture, the legendary actor is seen dressed in a distinguished grey formal suit, adding an air of sophistication and intrigue to the character he’s set to portray. Holding a magnifying glass, he appeared to be deciphering something significant, teasing the film’s enigmatic storyline.

Article continues after advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan’s return to the movie industry with Rajinikanth, India’s beloved Thalaivar, has been a topic of much discussion and anticipation. The duo’s previous collaboration goes back more than three decades, making this an extraordinary and highly awaited reunion.

Bachchan additionally posted a black-and-white photograph alongside actor Rajinikanth, accompanied by the caption, “THE THALAIVAR .. !! What an honour.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai last year, which also starred Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa and Parineeti Chopra. He has Kalki 2898 AD helmed by Nag Ashwin. It’s a sci-fi film that also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. The film is simultaneously being shot in Hindi and Telugu. Bachchan will also soon feature in Ribhu Dasgupta’s Section 84.