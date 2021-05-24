Akram Khan's Jungle Book retold as climate change stage show

A new stage version of the Jungle Book, which has climate change at its heart, is set to premiere.

Jungle Book: Reimagined, directed by the new chancellor of De Montfort University Akram Khan, reinvents the story of Mowgli through the eyes of a climate refugee.

A dancer and choreographer, Mr Khan created part of the London 2012 Olympic Games opening ceremony.

The show will run at Leicester’s Curve Theatre from 2 to 9 April.