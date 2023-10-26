Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan to perform his theatre play on November 15

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Aamir Khan’s eldest born, Junaid Khan has been actively working in theatre for over 6 years now.

While the actor is all set to make his screen debut with YRF’s Maharaj, he is quite accomplished when it comes to the stage owing to his keen interest in drama growing up, and his talent and dedication towards the craft.

A source close to the production reveals details about Junaid’s next play as they said, “Junaid is going to be seen performing a theatre play titled, Strictly Unconventional which is a compilation of multiple relationship stories. It is going to be performed in the evening of November 15th at Prithvi Theatre.”

For the unversed, following his passion for acting, Junaid Khan made his debut with theatre in August 2017 with director Quasar Thakore Padamsee’s adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s ‘Mother Courage and Her Children’, a biting satire on the absurdity of war. Since then the actor has been has been following his passion and honing his craft with years of dedicated and impressive work in theatre. And now, while his on-screen debut is awaited, he continues his passion for acting through theatre as well.

Recently, during an interview with a leading channel, Aamir Khan talked about his experiences as a father and fatherhood where he revealed a lot about Junaid including how, although a class topper, he was known to be a really shy and introverted child. But when it comes to work he will be extremely outgoing and aggressive, but in terms of partying out, meeting people etc, Junaid is quite reserved. We also learnt that he still travels by public transport because he never allowed his dad to buy him a car as Junaid wants to be a self-made person.

On the work front, while his debut is announced with YRF called Maharaj, as per reports he also has already signed another film which will also star Sai Pallavi opposite him, in a love story.