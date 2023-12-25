27 minutes of ‘adult’ content removed from movie Animal by Censor Board in Bangladesh

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal is a huge blockbuster despite the ‘A’ rating and excessive run time of 3 hours and 23 minutes.

The film was riddled with disturbing violent scenes, a few intimate sequences and moments and dialogues that shocked the audience.

This shock value along with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s expert direction made the film worth watching for many moviegoers.

There were reports of moviegoers watching Animal repeatedly especially for its adult content.

Hence, it’ll be surprising for many to know that these shocking scenes and dialogues are absent in the version of Animal which has been shown in the cinema halls of Bangladesh. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The Bangladesh Film Censor Board made it clear that the movie cannot release unless certain ‘adult’ scenes were chopped off. The makers agreed. In the process, some 27 minutes of the content got censored. The run time of Animal in Bangladesh is 2 hours and 56 minutes.”

The source continued, “As expected, the audience wasn’t happy like their Indian counterparts as the censored version of Animal was devoid of the shock value. Moreover, it had a late release in the country, on December 7. In India and elsewhere, it arrived in cinemas on December 1.”

Another source said, “Even Salaar, rated ‘A’ in India, hasn’t got a release in Bangladesh. It remains to be seen if it can be released next week there. Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, however, had a day and date release in Bangladesh as the rest of the world.”

Bollywood Hungama was also the first one to report that in India, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) handed over the ‘A’ certificate to the makers of Animal after they removed close-up shots in an intimate scene and ‘suitably’ modified cuss words. A few more changes were also implemented which thankfully, didn’t affect the narrative or impact.

Bollywood Hungama also exclusively reported that Pathaan became the first Bollywood film to be released in Bangladesh. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer released in the neighbouring country on May 12 this year followed by Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on August 27.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also starred Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri.