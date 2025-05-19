Vodafone and RG Nets power up tourism experience

Vodafone Fiji is working closely with major tech player RG Nets to promote local products and improve visitor experiences.

RG Nets, which is a global Wi-Fi gateway provider, has been working in Fiji for close to ten years, helping build digital links between the country and the rest of the world.

Rep. Michael Risos says their latest move includes a platform that lets local businesses advertise directly to visitors as they land at Nadi International Airport.

“We’ve launched an advertising platform so you will see at the guest Wi-Fi at the airport the customers who come into departures or arrivals will get a great set of advertising before they get their free Wi-Fi, which provides a lot of local businesses to reach out to the customer base when they land or for shopping at the airport.”

Riso says they have joined hands with Vodafone Fiji for such an initiative.

Vodafone Fiji Head of Corporate Sales, Antonio Kitione, says they are promoting local products to resorts across the country.

“We have a few products that we want to share with everyone; one is the managed Wi-Fi that comes with advertisements. A lot of companies have come to us, interested in that product.”

Both tech firms took part in the 2025 Fiji Tourism Expo and say making connections was top of their agenda.

