Unrealistic prices of properties a challenge: Khan

Dealing with vendors who are unrealistic with their property prices is a challenge for the real estate agents.

Director of Bayshore Real estate Arif Khan says the market has been slow however it has remained positive in some parts of the country.

Khan says buyers are not willing to purchase properties that are priced higher than the valuation price and this is affecting the current market.

“Maybe the Suva market is a little bit slower but were are seeing the activities in the areas like Nadi and Lautoka for properties that are priced right. Generally, owners tend to ask for prices which is higher than the valuation price.”

