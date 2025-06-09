Tourism earnings slightly decreased

[File Photo]

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics reports that earnings stood at $439.3 million for the March quarter, down just 0.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

However, when compared to the December quarter of 2024, earnings dropped significantly by 32.3 percent, or $209.4 million.

Australia remained Fiji’s largest tourism market, contributing $220.5 million, an increase of $42.7 million. New Zealand followed with $78.1 million, up slightly by half a million dollars. Earnings from the United States also rose to $53.4 million, while revenue from the Pacific Islands fell to $19.2 million, a decline of $1.3 million.

Together, these key markets accounted for 84.5 percent of total tourism earnings in the March quarter.

Tourism earnings are based on the estimated average daily spend of visitors and their total number of days spent in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.