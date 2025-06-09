Starlink coming to 15 Lomaiviti villages

One hundred and twenty villages across the country have been earmarked to receive Starlink internet services, including 15 villages in the Lomaiviti Province.

This has been confirmed by Telecom Fiji Limited General Manager Samuela Vadei, who also chaired the Lomaiviti Provincial Council meeting on Friday.

Vadei says TFL has received a letter from the government regarding this.

“We have received the request from the government for Starlink installation in rural areas, and 15 villages in Lomaiviti are on the list. The government will be funding all of it. The villages include those in Gau, Nairai, Batiki, and Koro.”

Vadei says installations could begin in the new fiscal year.

“The government is really adamant to see this project happen. We’re just waiting for the new financial year, which begins next month, and then the work should get underway.”

Vadei says Sawaieke Village on Gau Island is now the largest user of internet in maritime communities through Starlink connectivity.

However, he also noted that 70 percent of internet usage in these communities is spent on apps like TikTok.

He has urged users to make wiser use of the internet, especially for economic and educational purposes.

