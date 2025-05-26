SolarCity launch brings new solar options to Fijian homes and businesses

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

Courts CyberCity held the official launch of SolarCity, a new brand dedicated to providing solar-powered energy solutions, at its Nakasi store yesterday.

The event featured a series of live demonstrations and product showcases that allowed attendees to engage directly with the various solar technologies on offer, which ranged from basic lighting equipment to full solar systems designed to supply energy to off-grid households and businesses throughout Fiji.

Among SolarCity’s products are solar home systems like the SUNKING HOME 200X and HOME 500X, the latter of which has a 32-inch TV and antenna, as well as stand-alone devices like solar-powered fans, portable MP3 players, and solar TVs, as well as a variety of lighting options like motion-sensor lights, garden lamps, and street lights.

Apart from appliances and lighting, the firm also sells power infrastructure parts including solar panels, inverters, gel batteries, and cables. These items are designed to give reliable energy access in places where the supply of electricity is scarce, erratic, or nonexistent.

In addition to asking questions, watching product demos, and learning how the systems might be modified to fit a variety of home and commercial settings, attendees had the ability to buy these goods at a discounted price for a brief period of time.



According to a Courts CyberCity spokesperson present at the event, the introduction of SolarCity reflects a broader strategy to align with national goals surrounding renewable energy adoption, rural electrification, and long-term environmental sustainability in Fiji.

The launch highlights the continued need for workable and affordable sustainable energy solutions nationwide as the need for independent and reasonably priced energy sources rises, especially in communities off the national grid.



