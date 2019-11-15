Ryan Reynolds-backed gin bought in $610m deal

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has become the latest celebrity to cash in on the popularity of premium spirits.

Drinks giant Diageo has bought the gin brand he co-owns, Aviation American, along with three other spirits as part of a $610m (£460m) deal.

Mr Reynolds, who starred in the Deadpool films, has agreed to remain the face of Aviation for the next 10 years as part of the agreement.

Article continues after advertisement

He follows George Clooney and David Beckham in striking deals with Diageo.

Mr Reynolds, who was among the highest-paid actors this year after appearing in the Netflix films 6 Underground and Red Notice, became a shareholder in Aviation American Gin in 2018.