Red tape and costs strain tourism sector

Tourism growth in Fiji is at risk due to worker shortages, high costs and outdated rules.

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association CEO Fantasha Lockington raised the alarm during the Nadi Business Forum.

She warned that despite strong visitor demand, the industry is struggling to keep up due to systemic issues.

FHTA CEO Fantasha Lockington.

Lockington pointed out the ongoing shortage of skilled workers and questioned why more than 6,000 Fijians preparing for overseas employment are barred from working locally while they wait.

“You’re all looking for workers, but they’re not allowed to work because they’re waiting to go,” she said. “Where are we going to find 2,500 more chefs, engineers, wait staff and management to support another 3,500 hotel rooms coming?”

With more than 3,500 new hotel rooms planned, Lockington asked where the industry will find the 2,500 additional chefs, engineers, and service staff needed to support expansion.

“We’re wearing the cost of constantly training and then looking for people to take up the positions.”

She adds that tourism operators are repeatedly forced to train new staff, only to lose them, which places added pressure on businesses already dealing with rising operational costs and delays tied to bureaucracy.

While reaffirming the industry’s commitment to supporting Fiji’s economy, Lockington called on the government to move faster to address these long-standing problems.

