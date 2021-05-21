Home

RB Patel shoppers asked to call 158

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 28, 2021 1:49 pm

The Ministry of Health is calling all Fijians who may have visited RB Patel Market Branch in Suva last Thursday and Friday to immediately call 158.

The ministry says this is specifically for those who were present at the supermarket between 10am to 1pm on Thursday, 20th May and between 10am to 1pm on Friday 21st May 2021.

Health officials says this is part of the on-going contact tracing of members of the public who may have come into close contact with known COVID-19 cases.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry is continuing to conduct testing and screening as part of its efforts to minimize local and community transmission of COVID-19.

 

