PHAMA Plus working with stakeholders

Logistics is one of the key challenges facing agri-exporters at the moment.

Pacific Horticultural and Agricultural Market Access Plus, Country Manager Navitalai Tuivuniwai, says this challenge is not limited to inter-island as the delays in shipping and in getting the products across are also an international issue.

Tuivuniwai says they are working with stakeholders to provide much-needed assistance.

Article continues after advertisement

”When we do our intervention in Fiji, providing assistance to our partners, we do factor in that issue, making sure the products are available locally. This is common across the globe, it’s not an issue affecting Fiji and there has also been a hike in demand”.

Tuivuniwai says this is a global problem with the increase in freight charges for shipping alone becoming another barrier.

PHAMA Plus continues to work with farming households where needed to improve quantity and quality and ensure compliance with export protocols for targeted commodities.