Organizations to attain excellence through business processes

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine-Russia crisis, and climate disaster, the onus is now on the organizations to commit and attain excellence through effective execution of business processes.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere highlighted this during the 23rd Fiji Business Excellence awards.

The President says the impact of the recent global pandemic, and the recovery process for many businesses have been challenging.

“This is our reality. As you continue to recover and remain vulnerable to external and unseen factors, we must ensure that we improve our processes and result, we do so with sustainability, resilience, and future-proofing being the epi-center of our focus.”

He also acknowledged the National Training and Productivity Center for promoting business excellence and productivity.

“The National Training and Productivity Center has been a commendable custodian at the Fiji Business Excellence program for the last 22 years as it sets high standards and continuously raises the bar on its criteria and awards.”

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission bagged the Green Sustainability and the Fiji Business Excellence Presidents award.