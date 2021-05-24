Home

Business

Online services made easy with VitiKart

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
October 8, 2021 5:13 pm

In an effort to make businesses more sufficient in their services, Vodafone Fiji and Fiji Traders today launched VitiKart.

VitiKart is an online market place and it hosts both large and small businesses – offering products direct to customers.

Vodafone’s Head of E-Commerce, Shailendra Prasad, says the pandemic has changed the way we work, travel, communicate, shop and do business.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is a perfect “buy and get it delivered” surprise gifting platform for birthdays, weddings and also as we approach Christmas and New Year gifting for the Festive Season. The platform comprises of smartphone applications for both iOS and Android and also a web-based solution that can also be accessed through laptops and computers.”

VitiKart is similar to AliExpress and Amazon, albeit on a smaller scale with many independent merchants selling their products on a common platform.

Fiji Traders gets to list and advertise their range of products on the platform for customers anywhere in Fiji.

The new initiative is open to any micro, small, and medium enterprises.

VitiKart is primarily aimed at Fijian buyers and the Fijian diaspora living overseas.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited.