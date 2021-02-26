New papaya and pineapple products launched

With increased papaya and pineapple production, the Agriculture sector is now packaging them as dried fruits for the international market.

Output has increased to 4000 and 7000 metric tonnes respectively.

Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says the commodities will help farmers and generate income for the sector.

“The Agromarketing Authority and the Food Processors continuously expanding and processing and value-adding our primary commodities into products so that we can expand and grow the market so that we can get new people, a new generation.”

The newly launched Dried Pawpaw and Pineapple Candie will also be available in local stores.