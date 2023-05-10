Musk says Twitter to soon allow calls, encrypted messaging

Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken October 27, 2022. [Source]

Twitter’s Chief Executive Elon Musk revealed details about new features including adding calls and encrypted messaging coming to the platform.

Last year, Musk flagged plans for “Twitter 2.0 The Everything App”, which he said would have features such as encrypted direct messages (DMs), long-form tweets and payments.

The call feature on Twitter will bring the micro-blogging platform into line with the likes of Meta’s (META.O) social media applications, Facebook and Instagram, which have similar features.

Musk said a version of encrypted direct messages will be available on Twitter starting Wednesday, but did not say if calls will be encrypted.

Twitter this week said it will start a cleansing process by removing and archiving accounts that have been inactive for several years.