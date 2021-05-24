More women to be assisted through SPBD

Home

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 21, 2022 4:17 pm

The Fiji Development Bank has provided South Pacific Business Development with a further loan of $1.5 million, which will assist more women to venture into income-generating micro-enterprises.

The loan has been provided to SPBD at a concessional rate.

The South Pacific Business Development Fiji provides training to women so that they are able to venture into the micro-finance sector and move out of poverty.

Currently, more than 6,500 women are part of the various SPBD centers around the country.

Director Lorraine Seeto says women are being economically empowered so that they are able to improve their quality of life.

“SPBD is especially focused on empowering women to grow, start and maintain micro-business throughout the provision of access to financial and business development services as well the opportunity to build assets, improve financial security and financing housing improvements and education”.

Women’s Minister Rosy Akbar hopes this will lead to more opportunities.

“I am thrilled to learn that more than 6500 women loan clients are currently served in Viti Levu, Vanua Levu and Ovalau, Taveuni, and I am sure the numbers will skyrocket in the future with this assistance in the form of the loan from FDB”.

Fiji Development Bank Chief Executive, Saud Minam, says they are trying to extend their reach where banking services are inaccessible.

