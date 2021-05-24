More initiatives needed for women to progress

Unpaid care work is the main barrier preventing women from getting into the labour force says Minister for Women Rosy Akbar.

Akbar says more initiatives are needed to economically empower women.

She says a certain percentage of women are socially disempowered.

“Research’s show that women spend more time in the Asia and the Pacific in unpaid care work than men and the pandemic has impacted this even more. Unpaid care work is the main barrier preventing women from getting into or remaining and progressing in the labour force.”

She says it is now time for women to break free and enter into income-generating activities while also carrying out their domestic duties.

She adds women also play an important role in the rural economy where they work as farmers and labourers.