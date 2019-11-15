More FNPF members using e-channel

The Fiji National Provident Fund is impressed with the number of members who now have access to their accounts through its e-channel.

By the end of 2019, the FNPF noted that over 132,844 Fijians used the e-channel.

This includes 10,182 employers who are now active users of the FNPF online portal.

The FNPF app was downloaded and is now used by around 24,853 members.

The Fund says it expects its e-channel to get even more popular as it actively encourages members to conduct their FNPF business online.