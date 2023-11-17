Marriot keeps making a mark

Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay

In a momentous achievement, the Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay has been honoured with the prestigious Conde Nast Johansen’s Award of Excellence for the ‘Best Waterside Hotel’ in the Asia, Africa, Middle East, and Oceania region.

The announcement, made on Tuesday, shows the resort’s commitment to delivering an extraordinary waterside experience.

The Conde Nast Johansen’s Awards of Excellence, globally recognized for identifying outstanding hotels and resorts that set the bar for luxury and hospitality, bestowed this accolade upon Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay.

The coveted ‘Best Waterside Hotel’ category specifically applauds establishments that excel in providing a unique and exceptional experience by the water, combining stunning locations with top-notch service.

Nestled along the pristine shores of Momi Bay, Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay stands as a beacon of exceptional hospitality in the heart of the South Pacific.

The resort’s distinctive Overwater Bures and Duplex Lagoon Front villas offer guests breathtaking views of a tranquil lagoon or the South Pacific Ocean, creating an idyllic setting for an unforgettable stay.

Expressing his excitement, Silvano Dressino, the General Manager of Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay, stated, “Receiving the Conde Nast Johansen’s Award of Excellence for ‘Best Waterside Hotel’ is a tremendous honor for us. It reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team to create an exceptional destination for our guests to create lasting memories. This award is not just a recognition of our unique waterside location, but also a celebration of the warm Fijian hospitality that sets us apart.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Conde Nast Johansen’s Award of Excellence further solidifies Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay’s position as a premier destination for travelers seeking a luxurious and unforgettable escape.

The resort’s dedication to providing an unparalleled blend of comfort, style, and natural beauty has set it apart as a jewel in the crown of waterside hotels in the Asia, Africa, Middle East, and Oceania region.

For those seeking to “Retreat in Flow” at Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay, the resort offers world-class facilities, including its award-winning Quan Spa, elevated dining options, and a range of sustainable and recreational activities that showcase the best of the Fijian culture and environment. Guests can continue to immerse themselves in the epitome of luxury and hospitality at this celebrated waterside haven.