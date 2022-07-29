LPG prices to drop

[File Photo]

The prices for Liquefied Petroleum Gas will decrease from Monday.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has announced that a 4.5kg cylinder will retail at $16.63 from $16.71.

A 12kg cylinder will sell at $44.35, a decrease of 0.21 cents.

The FCCC says Bulk Gas will reduce from $3.44 to sell at $3.42 while Autogas will now retail at $2.28 from $2.30.

It says, as announced in the 2022-23 National Budget, that the duty on LPG has been reduced from four cents per kg to two cents per kg.

FCCC has reduced duty on Autogas, and this will be reflected in the August 1st, regulated price.

The FCCC says the LPG price in Fiji is impacted by the movement in Saudi Aramco Butane Contract Price, international freight rates and the foreign exchange rate.