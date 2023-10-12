Levuka vendors plead for support

Levuka market

Vendors at the Levuka temporary makeshift roadside market are hoping that the government will assist them with more stable tents while waiting for the opening of the newly renovated market.

This has been highlighted by one of the longest-serving vendors in town, Emele Bautera, who has been selling from the temporary location for the past 5 years.

She adds that ever since 2017, they have been struggling and faced with challenges on a daily basis, which become worse during unfavourable weather.

“While we wait to move to the new market, I think it will be best for the government to assist us by at least providing us with a few tents. It’s really a struggle for us at times. When the wind is strong, it gets blown away and ends up at the sea. When it rains, we are all soaking up rainwater with our products.”



Emele Bautera

She says that a number of concerns and complaints regarding the condition of the tent and the health of vendors have been raised with the town council, but still nothing more can be done since the market is still under renovation after it was damaged during Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016.

However, Acting Chief CEO for the Levuka Town Council, Nunia Labati, has confirmed that the newly renovated market is expected to open in December this year.

“Yes, we are looking forward to the opening of the new Levuka market, and we are planning for maybe the first week of December, so everybody is looking forward to it.”

The Levuka market is the only market on the island that accommodates vendors from Ovalau, Moturiki, Batiki, and Nairai.