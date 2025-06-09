Lautoka Market gets major upgrade

The Lautoka Market has undergone a major facelift, bringing much-needed relief to vendors and farmers who for years sold their produce under tarpaulins and harsh weather conditions.

President of the Lautoka Market Vendors Association, Filomena Dituraga, says the upgrade follows years of discussions with the Lautoka City Council.

She adds that while the new shed provides more space and shelter, areas like water access still need improvement.

Article continues after advertisement

Council Special Administrator’s Chair, Taitusi Rasoki, says the $49,000 project was approved to ensure vendors are no longer left exposed to the scorching sun or heavy rain.

He says further upgrades will continue to improve facilities for both vendors and customers.

The new-look market is expected to bring more comfort and protection for everyone.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.