Investment Fiji embarks on a new journey

Investment Fiji will from Monday be a fully-fledged Investment Promotion Agency.

As part of the transition, Investment Fiji will play an active role in promoting and facilitating both foreign and domestic investment and exports.

The organization will introduce new processes and services for investors and exporters and will eliminate regulatory processes.

These regulatory processes include: Issuance of a Foreign Investment Registration Certificate (FIRC), approval for any amendment or changes to FIRC and provide a progress report to the Fijian Department of Immigration to make business registration easier.

Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty says the transition is a much-needed change to suit the global landscape and will leverage Fiji in the global platform as an investment and trade destination.

Investment Fiji will also provide policy advocacy and after-care services, allowing investors to adjust to the investment environment.

It will be mandated under the new Investment Act 2021 and Investment Fiji Act 2022.



