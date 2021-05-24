FRCS anticipate strong revenue collection

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is confident that our revenue collection will maintain an upward trend as our Tourism industry’s performance continues to excel.

FRCS Chief Executive Mark Dixon says the strong and healthy bookings being recorded by hotels is a positive sign that Fiji is well on its way towards pre-COVID level.

Dixon adds that the return of tourists to our shore is a major contributor to increased revenue collection in the past few months.

“Anyone who was in the West would have seen that there’s hardly a spare room in the whole of the west. It’s a really positive sign and that obviously reflects well in terms of forecasted revenues for the rest of the year.”

The increasing tourism activity is also being felt by local businesses, contributing to the growth of our economy.

The FRCS CEO says they are looking forward to strong revenue collection this year.