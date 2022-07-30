Former ANZ Fiji CEO joins HFC Bank board

[Source: Supplied]

HFC Bank has appointed Robert Bell to its Board of Directors who will join six other esteemed directors to serve as an independent member.

Chair, Tom Ricketts says Bell has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the finance and banking sector spanning over two decades.

Robert was the founding Chief Executive Officer of 86 400, Australia’s first digital smart bank based in Sydney.

Article continues after advertisement

He is also the former CEO of ANZ Fiji and former Chair of ANZ Pacific Operations and Bank of Kiribati.