Fiji joins global coffee market

Fiji has entered the global specialty coffee market with the launch of ONA Coffee Fiji in Rakiraki.

Trade Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica said this would drive rural development and expand Fiji’s export footprint.

The launch brought together farmers, international partners, officials and students to mark what the government sees as a turning point in agricultural innovation.

Article continues after advertisement

Kamikamica described the venture as more than a commercial deal, calling it a long-term investment in farmers, rural livelihoods and the national economy.



Trade Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica.

ONA Coffee, founded by World Barista Champion Sasa Sestic, will work with 30 farmers in Ra Province.

With one million high-quality seedlings to be planted across 500 acres, the focus will be on Arabica and Liberica, varieties known for their global market potential.

Processing facilities will be established in Rakiraki and other parts of Fiji, allowing more of the coffee’s value to be retained locally while creating jobs and building skills.

Kamikamica said this model ensures the full value chain from farm to final product remains anchored in the community.

He added that specialty coffee is now part of the government’s broader export diversification push, following the increase of commodities like Ginger, Turmeric and Yaqona.

New land tenure arrangements, simplified investment processes and updated immigration procedures are already being implemented to support ventures like this.

The government also sees improved digital connectivity, with the rollout of Starlink and Google services in 2024, as a key enabler for rural industries.

Farmers in remote areas will gain real-time access to information, buyers and market prices.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.