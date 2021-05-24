Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Long lines for Nadi Airport vaccination drive-through|FTA members told to make informed choices|Massive surge in farmers population|RFMF to receive sanitisers as COVID-19 fight continues|Nausori Residents praise vaccination drive-through|FNU Vaccination Drive-through deferred|113 deaths in total now as fatalities continue to rise|Seven-day average of new cases continues upward trend|13.4 % of the target population fully vaccinated|Remote monitoring of positive cases|Westpac and Rotary club assist needy families|Food distribution continues in lockdown areas|COVID positive mother shares her experience|Vaccination only way out of the current crisis: FHTA |Economic Recovery Grants to support economic resilience|46 health infringement notices issued|40 people screened in Pacific Harbour|Drive-through screening clinic for Pac Harbour residents|Validation stamp issue causes long haul|13 more confirmed dead from COVID-19|MoH continues testing and swabbing|More individuals get vaccinated|Northern repatriation resumes|Second dose interval period brought forward|Moderna vaccines to be administered from Wednesday|
Full Coverage

Business

FDB Board clears the air on CEO appointment

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 20, 2021 12:50 pm
Aseri Radrodro

The Fiji Development Bank Board has clarified that it did not appoint its CEO Saud Minam based on ethnicity.

Opposition MP Aseri Radrodro released a statement last Friday, claiming the appointment of a Pakistani turned Fijian passport holder, is a slap in the face of hard working Fijian people born and bred in Fiji.

Radrodro also questioned how Minam was appointed given he has not shown or proven himself to have helped the Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises in Fiji whilst he was Head of ANZ.

Article continues after advertisement

The FDB Board has slammed Radrodro’s comments and saying it based the selection of the CEO on the strategic requirements of one of Fiji’s most important financial institutions.

The board also pointed out that the objectives were to appoint an experienced leader with the relevant international commercial banking experience, along with an extensive knowledge of Fiji’s financial and economic sectors, as well as the expertise to guide FDB through the current environment.

The FDB says after a thorough, rigorous and transparent recruitment process conducted with the assistance of KPMG, the CEO role was offered to Minam who met the requirements fully – in a fair, merit-based process.

It adds more than 3,700 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises served by FDB, other stakeholders and the Fijian government, expect nothing less than a meritorious candidate to guide their financial institution through the current unchartered COVID-induced terrain.

The Board believes that with Minam at the helm, the FDB will continue delivering on its strategic objectives of assisting MSMEs and revitalising various businesses through development finance and access to capital.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.