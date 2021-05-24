Farmers receive portable rice mills

21 clusters of rice farmers across the Northern Division last week received portable rice mills to assist them to mill their own rice for home consumption.

This is part of the Ministry of Agriculture’s effort to boost local rice production in order to minimize rice import.

Taganikula Rice Farmer, Amit Chand says it’s a big relief for them as they will now no longer be searching for and travelling to get their rice milled.

“We are lucky to have been able to receive one and it’s near the road, we don’t have to go far away. Before, we used to go put the rice today and bring it tomorrow. I would like to thank the government of the day for the assistance they are providing”.

A total of 56 portable rice mills have now been distributed to rice clusters in Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata.

Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy says Fiji’s annual rice import stands at around $40m and if every farmer grows their own rice, this can be substantially reduced.

“We want people to plant rice. Why are we paying $42 million every year to Vietnam and Thailand to get rice? There’s no reason. No reason.”

The portable rice mill is part of the EU-funded Pro-Resilient Fiji project implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organization to support the Ministry of

Agriculture’s wider aim in ensuring food and income security for Fijian farmers.