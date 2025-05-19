Devi unveils À La Mode boutique in Nadi

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

Renowned Fijian-born designer Angela Devi has opened her first flagship store, À La Mode, at Nadi Plaza, after more than 15 years of influencing fashion both domestically and abroad.

With a live fashion presentation and the official debut of Devi’s exclusive new line, Serendipity by À La Mode, the boutique’s grand opening was a magnificent event.

Devi’s fashion career began with a spark of passion in Australia, where she honed her eye for style and immersed herself in the international fashion scene. Over the years, that passion evolved into a thriving fashion career.

Article continues after advertisement



Angela Devi. [Photo Credit: Supplied]

Devi has now returned to her roots by opening a store that combines Fijian warmth and charm with global luxury.

Devi expressed that the opening of Serendipity by À La Mode represents more than just a store; it’s the realisation of a lifelong dream to bring world-class fashion experiences to Fiji, capturing those magical moments when style and destiny meet, and offering pieces that help every client write their own fashion story.



[Photo Credit: Supplied]

The boutique’s launch event offered guests an exclusive first look at the Serendipity collection, a line that reflects Devi’s signature approach to elegance, empowerment, and individuality.

Attendees were treated to a runway presentation showcasing the collection’s standout pieces, followed by a shopping experience complete with launch-day incentives designed to welcome new clients into the À La Mode community.



[Photo Credit: Supplied]

What sets À La Mode apart is its unique combination of expert curation and personalised service. The boutique features a carefully selected mix of international designer labels alongside Devi’s designs, all chosen with versatility and inclusivity in mind.

Clients are also invited to book one-on-one styling consultations with Angela and her team, ensuring a personalised and memorable shopping experience.

With the opening of À La Mode, Angela Devi is not only celebrating her return to Fiji but also ushering in a new era of fashion in the region, one that invites everyone to express their style with confidence, sophistication, and a touch of serendipity.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.