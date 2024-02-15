Data protection laws to expand global market presence

[File Photo]

The need for stringent data protection laws has become paramount for the outsourcing sector as the industry strives to expand its market presence globally.

Outsource Fiji Executive Director Sagufta Janif has emphasized the significance of such regulations for accessing markets in the UK, Europe, the USA, Australia, and New Zealand.

Following conversations with Communications Minister Manoa Kamikamica, Janif says a working group has been developed to start discussions around the data protection law and what it entails.

Article continues after advertisement

The Executive Director says not having data protection does hinder their capabilities of accessing markets, especially in the financial services sector.

“If we want to provide services to countries like the UK, Europe, and USA, and now I think it’s trickling down to Australia as well and New Zealand, we need to have stringent data protection laws in place to be able to access those markets, especially in the financial services sector.”



Outsource Fiji Executive Director Sagufta Janif

Janif hopes a robust framework will be in place by the end of next year.

Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica says the positive outcomes are expected to resonate not only within the national borders but also across international markets.

Kamikamica says having data protection laws will attract larger multinational BPOs and create more job opportunities for Fijians.

The outsourcing sector currently employs around 9000 Fijians.