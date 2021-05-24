Club Wyndham ready to welcome guests

Following renovation and upgrades in the last 18 months, Club Wyndham Denarau Island is scheduled to re-open on December 1st.

General Manager, Kaydee George says their team has been waiting out the COVID-19 outbreak and the tourism downturn, and are now excited to be welcoming guests.

She says they are pleased to be able to open all facilities at the resort, including pools, food and beverage outlets, with some restrictions on numbers.

The General Manager says she is confident that the renovation will help take their resort experience to the next level.



Club Wyndham Denarau Island is a timeshare resort utilized by close to 60,000 members of Club Wyndham South Pacific, one of the region’s leading clubs with 51 resorts across Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Thailand, Japan, Hawaii and Europe.

Kaydee says their staff are fully vaccinated while the resort is a CareFiji committed property.



Earlier in the year, Club Wyndham Denarau Island was rated one of the top 25 best resorts in the South Pacific region in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards.