Business

Cannabis part of the future says tobacco giant

| @BBCWorld
July 29, 2021 11:51 am
[Source: BBC]

The UK’s largest tobacco firm says it sees cannabis as part of its future as it tries to move away from selling traditional cigarettes.

British American Tobacco said it wanted to “accelerate” its transformation by reducing the health impact of its products.

In March, BAT took a stake in Canadian medical cannabis maker Organigram.

It also signed a deal to research a new range of adult cannabis products, initially focused on cannabidiol (CBD).

Mr Wheaton, BAT’s chief marketing officer, said it saw cannabis related products as part of its future growth. The firm is currently trialling a CBD vape product in Manchester.

Releasing its half year results to the end of June, the tobacco giant reported an 8.1% rise in revenues to £12.18bn.

It said more than a third of its UK revenues now come from vaping brands such as Vuse, Velo and glo.

The tobacco giant also saw its fastest gain in new customers, with users of non-combustible products – such as vapes – jumping 2.6 million to 16.1 million.

