Calls for FCCC to strengthen its role in energy sector

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka highlighted the need for the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission to strengthen its role in overseeing technical aspects of the regulatory functions of Energy Fiji Limited.

While contributing to the Energy Fiji Limited 2021-2022 Annual Report debate in parliament, Rabuka says this includes the registration of licensed electricians and ensuring compliance with standards.

Rabuka also highlighted the EFL’s role in developing renewable energy projects aligned with government goals, particularly the target of achieving 100 percent renewable energy by 2036.

“The committee recommend for FCCC to recruit the necessary expertise to undertake the full range of regulatory functions. Our response is I am pleased to report that the FCCC now issued generation, transmission and distribution and retail licenses to operators in the energy sector and as a probe the regulatory functions of EFL are quite a few technical functions have been outsourced to EFL.”

Rabuka has acknowledged the EFL’s contribution, emphasizing its consistency in providing returns to the government even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He commended EFL for its 10-year power development plan, which includes projects in the green energy sector aimed at providing electricity to every Fijian.

The Prime Minister highlights the importance of including key stakeholders, such as landowners, in the land acquisition process for renewable energy projects, aligning with the government’s commitment to indigenous rights and sustainable development.