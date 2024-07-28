Fiji to face France in final

[Source: World Rugby Sevens/ Facebook]

It will be a Fiji and France final in rugby 7s at the Olympic Games in Paris.

This is after Fiji thrashed Australia 31-7 in the semifinal. Fiji earlier beat France 19-12 in pool play.

Fiji made a shaky start with two lose carries as the slippery conditions made it difficult for players both side.

Article continues after advertisement

The Aussies managed to score first following a Fiji mistake.

Joji Nasova replied with a length of the field try when he raced away from close to his tryline.

It was locked 7-all at the break.

Jerry Tuwai made a clean line break when play resumed before releasing a no look pass inside to Iosefo Masi who went in to score.

Kolinisau made one change to the side with Joji Nasova starting ahead of Kaminieli Rasaku.

Tuwai was again at his usual best when he weaved his way through the tight Australian defense to set up Rasaku for their third try.

The Osea Kolinisau coached side was not done yet as Terio Tamani slotted a penalty to make it 24-7 before Ravutaumada sealed the deal with another converted try.

In the first semifinal, France came from behind to beat South Africa 19-5.

It was a tight affair with both teams failing to score any points in the first half.

The South Africans were the first to score after the break before the hosts answered with three successive tries.

The final will be played at 5:45am.