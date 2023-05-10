Business partnerships vital: Kamikamica

Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises and Communication, Manoa Kamikamica.

Business partnerships will allow Fiji to become the hub of business in the Pacific.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises and Communication Manoa Kamikamica says this following the formalizing of an export deal between a local company and a New Zealand distributor.

The Nadi-based company, Paradise Lightings PTE Limited, which specializes in manufacturing LED lighting have started exporting to New Zealand.

Article continues after advertisement

Paradise Lightings PTE Limited Director Raghu Chowdhary says the company is pleased to commence the supply of goods to New Zealand.

He says the amount of carbon credit available is huge, which is very useful for New Zealand.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty says the deal, which was forged at the recent Fiji Investment and Trade Mission to New Zealand will create more work for people in Fiji and boost the economy.