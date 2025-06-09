25 tons of free fuel awarded in Petro Oceania’s promotion

Fiji’s first locally owned fuel company, Petro Oceania Energy, has announced the winners of its nationwide promotion, “It’s Raining Fuel with Mobil,” with a total of 25 tons of free fuel awarded to lucky customers across the country.

As the exclusive distributor of premium Mobil fuels in Fiji, Petro Oceania says the campaign is part of its ongoing commitment to rewarding loyal customers.

Commercial Operations Manager Jatin Kumar says that five grand prize winners will each receive 5 tons of free fuel, equivalent to over 6,000 litres, offering significant savings for households and businesses alike.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated and congratulate all the winners. At Petro Oceania, we believe in giving back to our customers and showing appreciation for their continued support.”

The winners are Nitesh Sharma and Romit Singh from Ba, Saimoni Vusoni, Anukdar Sharma, and Emz Sanibulu from Suva.

The winners were randomly selected from entries received between May 5 and July 31, during which customers made qualifying purchases at participating Mobil service stations nationwide.

Kumar says the company is planning more exciting promotions in the near future as it continues to strengthen its customer engagement initiatives.

Established in June 2024 following its acquisition of Mobil Oil (Fiji), Petro Oceania Energy is now the official distributor of Mobil fuels in the country.

The company operates three fuel distribution terminals, supports a network of over 35 Mobil-branded service stations, and supplies fuel to Nadi International Airport and major ports in Suva and Lautoka.



