200 percent increase in Fiji bookings

Qantas has confirmed that within 48-hours of Fiji announcing its reopening, Jetstar saw a 200 per cent increase in sales compared to pre-COVID levels.

It sold more fares in two days than in a typical seven day period.

Australia’s national carrier, Qantas has moved up its date for flights to Fiji, deciding to fly into Nadi from 7th December, two weeks ahead of the initial plan.

Four return flights a week will be operated by 737 aircraft with Jetstar flights to resume on 17th December.

Fiji will be one of the first destinations for Qantas, as it brings forward flights to five-holiday markets.

Airline Chief Executive, Alan Joyce, has said that thousands of Australians are keen to get overseas and see friends and family or have a long-awaited holiday.

Joyce adds bringing forward the restart of flights to these popular international destinations will give customers even more options to travel this summer.

Qantas is likely to be one of the first international airlines to fly into Fiji once borders re-open, with indications that thousands of Australians are already booking holiday packages.