Yekaterina Duntsova barred from running against Putin in election

[Source: Reuters]

Former TV journalist Yekaterina Duntsova was disqualified as a candidate for Russia’s next presidential election, preventing her from running against Vladimir Putin on a platform of opposition to the war in Ukraine.

Members of the central electoral commission voted unanimously to reject her candidacy, citing “numerous violations” in the papers she had submitted in support of her bid.

Putin’s critics said the decision showed that no one with genuine opposition views would be allowed to stand against him next March in the first presidential election since the start of the 22-month war. They see it as a fake process with only one possible outcome.

The Kremlin says Putin will win because he enjoys genuine support across society, with opinion poll ratings of around 80%.

Duntsova, 40, said on Telegram she would challenge the decision in the Supreme Court, calling it unjustified and undemocratic.

“With this political decision, we are deprived of the opportunity to have our own representative and express views that differ from the official aggressive discourse,” she said.

In a separate development, Russian news outlets said Boris Nadezhdin, an opposition politician who has been critical of Putin and the war, was put forward as a candidate on Saturday by the centre-right Civic Initiative party. They said he planned to register with the electoral commission on Dec. 25.