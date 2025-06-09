US Vice President Vance's English getaway stirs up local opposition

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s working holiday in Britain was met with dismay by some locals on Tuesday, who gathered to register their disapproval of both his politics and the turmoil he has brought to their quiet corner of the English countryside.

Vance has mixed work with leisure while in Britain, staying first with foreign minister David Lammy at the Chevening estate in Kent – where the two held a formal bilateral meeting after a spot of fishing – before moving on to the hamlet of Dean in Oxfordshire, in the picturesque Cotswolds.

On Tuesday, several dozen people, including activists from the Stop Trump Coalition, gathered in the nearby town of Charlbury to stage what they called a “Not Welcome Party”. They posed with cake and signs including pro-Palestinian slogans and messages saying “Go Home.” A van showing an unflattering manipulated image of a bald Vance drove around Charlbury.

Article continues after advertisement

“We want to show our feelings, hopefully some of it will get through to Vance and the American press and to Ukraine, so people know what we stand for,” said Brian Murray, 65, a retired tour guide.

“The fact he is in our backyard gives us a great opportunity to have our voices heard.”

Vance will meet on Tuesday evening with Robert Jenrick, a source in the opposition Conservative Party said. Jenrick was runner-up in the Conservative leadership contest last year, and is widely considered next in line for the job if it becomes available.

The Telegraph newspaper said Vance would also meet Nigel Farage, the leader of the right-wing Reform UK party.

Vance has developed a warm friendship with Labour’s Lammy, officials said, with the two bonding over their difficult childhoods and shared Christian faith.

Long a destination of the British elite – former British Prime Minister David Cameron lives in Dean – the Cotswolds is also becoming increasingly popular with wealthy Americans, some of whom moved to the region following the election win of President Donald Trump last year.

TV personality Ellen DeGeneres has cited the election result as the reason behind her full-time relocation to the area.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.